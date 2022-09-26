Toncoin Price Reaches $1.26 on Top Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00006590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and $19.27 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,940.90 or 1.09933236 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00059059 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00064621 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00079990 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @Tokamak_Network.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

