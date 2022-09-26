Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.4% per year over the last three years.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTP opened at $25.20 on Monday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

