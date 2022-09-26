Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.4% per year over the last three years.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TTP opened at $25.20 on Monday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35.
Institutional Trading of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (TTP)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.