TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTE. HSBC boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $44.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.89. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,340,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

