Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 311 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDGet Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 1.5% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $222.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.57 and a 200-day moving average of $229.31.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.86.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

