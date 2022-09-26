Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 482 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. PVH accounts for about 0.9% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.05% of PVH worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $110,775,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,199. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on PVH to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

