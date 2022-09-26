Townsend & Associates Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% in the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 24,940,583 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,033,000 after buying an additional 824,503 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 375.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 768,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after buying an additional 607,129 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,061,000 after buying an additional 514,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,563,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

ISTB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,677. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.