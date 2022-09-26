Townsend & Associates Inc Buys 201 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.6% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.83.

LMT stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $410.24. 3,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $420.04 and its 200-day moving average is $430.78. The company has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

