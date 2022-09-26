Townsend & Associates Inc Buys 2,296 Shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,219,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000.

BATS DIVB traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,676 shares. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82.

