Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $141.21. The stock had a trading volume of 275,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,257,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.05. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $355.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,511,112 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

