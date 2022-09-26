Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.72.

NYSE APO traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

