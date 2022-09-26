Townsend & Associates Inc Has $466,000 Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Townsend & Associates Inc reduced its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 73.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.67. 4,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,783. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.49. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.20. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

