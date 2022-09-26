Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,402 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

