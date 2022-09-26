Townsend & Associates Inc Invests $206,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Humana by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 487,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,088,000 after buying an additional 114,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded down $6.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $480.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $514.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.85.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.28.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.