Townsend & Associates Inc Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Townsend & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 31,238 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 368,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,578,164. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

