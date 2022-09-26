Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 4,316 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,185 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,950 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,725,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,919,000 after acquiring an additional 966,353 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,201. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.49 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

