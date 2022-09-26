Tranche Finance (SLICE) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $984,406.00 and approximately $36,269.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official website is tranche.finance. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

