Travala.com (AVA) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Travala.com (AVA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00003822 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $37.89 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,669,687 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform.

Travala.com Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | GitHub | Reddit | Blog Whitepaper “

