TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) PT Raised to $75.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s FY2022 earnings at $8.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

TA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.80.

TravelCenters of America Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $788.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.85. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $64.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

