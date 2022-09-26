TrueFi Hits Market Cap of $29.31 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $29.31 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

TrueFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

