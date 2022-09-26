TrueUSD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $150.62 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $150.62 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,030.60 or 1.09839023 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005268 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006570 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00058444 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002535 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005685 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064498 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00079756 BTC.
TrueUSD Coin Profile
TUSD is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,014,564,430 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
