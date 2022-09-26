TrueUSD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $150.62 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $150.62 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,030.60 or 1.09839023 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00058444 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064498 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00079756 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TUSD is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,014,564,430 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. Telegram | Discord | Weibo | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.