Truist Financial Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $142.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $160.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 30,362.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 234,698 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,101,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,988,000 after buying an additional 104,547 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.