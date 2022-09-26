Truist Financial Cuts Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Price Target to $13.00

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Lazydays Stock Performance
Shares of LAZY opened at $12.86 on Friday. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.88). Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.67% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $373.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Lazydays will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Lazydays by 4,422.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lazydays
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.
See Also
