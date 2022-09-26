Truist Financial Cuts Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $70.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $69.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.71. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.35.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 52.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 97.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

