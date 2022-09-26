Truist Financial Lowers LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target to $135.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of LCI Industries to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.50.

LCI Industries stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.32 and a 1-year high of $163.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

