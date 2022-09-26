TrustVerse Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.74 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (TRV) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and $72,523.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io/#.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all.”

