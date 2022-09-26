Tycoon (TYC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $50.00

Tycoon (TYC) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Tycoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tycoon has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Tycoon has a market cap of $375,827.68 and approximately $50.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011046 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00148269 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014162 BTC.

Tycoon Coin Profile

Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tycoon is https://reddit.com/r/TycoonTrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tycoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tycoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

