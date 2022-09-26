UBS Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €40.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Alstom Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €17.53 ($17.89) on Thursday. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($38.13). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.51.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

