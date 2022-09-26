UBS Group Increases Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $70.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

