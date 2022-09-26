UBS Group Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $45.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on W. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. William Blair started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.19.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.86.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $209,604.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,787.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,199 shares of company stock valued at $993,625. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.