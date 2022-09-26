Uhive Trading Up 1.6% This Week (HVE2)

Uhive (HVE2) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Uhive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uhive has a total market cap of $37.26 million and approximately $65,842.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uhive has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10749732 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Uhive Profile

Uhive launched on March 5th, 2021. Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uhive is https://reddit.com/r/UHIVESocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Uhive is www.uhive.com.

Uhive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Uhive Social Metaverse stands for a handful of social media revolutions that are breaking the decades-old norm and disrupting the status-quo that currently stands between Big Tech and individuals who use social media. While these include the Oasis and the Magna Carta Protocol, Uhive’s most ambitious and sweeping goal is to share all of its wealth and success with everyone via a universal income proposal, which unconditionally distributes dividends (via tokens) for all active users on a daily basis. Simply put – success and wealth should not be distributed between only those that own equity in Uhive, but all those that participate in making Uhive a success.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uhive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uhive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uhive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

