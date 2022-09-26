Ultra Clear (UCR) Price Tops $0.0159 on Major Exchanges

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. Ultra Clear has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $27,239.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra Clear has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra Clear alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Ultra Clear

UCR is a coin. The official website for Ultra Clear is ucrcoin.net. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Clear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra Clear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Clear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra Clear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.