Ultra Clear (UCR) Price Tops $0.0159 on Major Exchanges

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. Ultra Clear has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $27,239.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra Clear has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010989 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Ultra Clear
UCR is a coin. The official website for Ultra Clear is ucrcoin.net. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ultra Clear Coin Trading
