Unibright Reaches Market Cap of $21.86 Million (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Unibright has a total market cap of $21.86 million and $202,315.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io.

Unibright Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems.UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform.”

