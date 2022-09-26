Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Price Reaches $0.0843 (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $842,822.29 and approximately $132.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded down 11% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011152 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
