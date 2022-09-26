UniDex Price Reaches $1.07 on Exchanges (UNIDX)

UniDex (UNIDX) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. UniDex has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $39,531.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniDex has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. One UniDex coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00005328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About UniDex

UniDex was first traded on October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. UniDex’s official website is tronx.online. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniDex

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner.”

According to CryptoCompare, "UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner."

