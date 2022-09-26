Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.03 Million

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $20,523.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 123.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2021. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,934,290,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,208,359 coins. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.Telegram | Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniform Fiscal Object should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the exchanges listed above.

