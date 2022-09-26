UniLend Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $31.92 Million (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, UniLend has traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $21.54 million and approximately $31.92 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001807 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UniLend

UniLend is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,330,000 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance.

UniLend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. LinkedIn | Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

