Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in Unilever by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 388,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $43.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $55.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

