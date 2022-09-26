Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Union Jack Oil Trading Down 3.3 %
LON UJO opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.36) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.48. Union Jack Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 53.72 ($0.65).
About Union Jack Oil
See Also
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.