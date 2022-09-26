Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Union Jack Oil Trading Down 3.3 %

LON UJO opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.36) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.48. Union Jack Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 53.72 ($0.65).

About Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

