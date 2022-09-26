Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Price Target Cut to €2.20

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.10 ($4.18) to €2.20 ($2.24) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

UNPRF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Uniper from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded Uniper from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Uniper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $3.51 on Friday. Uniper has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

