United Natural Foods (UNFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 4.3 %

UNFI opened at $38.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 115.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

