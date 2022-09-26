United Natural Foods (UNFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
United Natural Foods Trading Down 4.3 %
UNFI opened at $38.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $57.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.
