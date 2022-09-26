Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.15

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 11507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Uniti Group Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.02.
Uniti Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Uniti Group
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.