Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.15

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 11507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

