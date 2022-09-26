Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

UUU opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 million, a P/E ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

