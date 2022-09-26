Uno Re Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (UNO)

Uno Re (UNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, Uno Re has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Uno Re has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $196,838.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uno Re coin can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uno Re alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,103.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.73 or 0.00606619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.69 or 0.00605609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00269694 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00049385 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uno Re

Uno Re is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 48,428,524 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uno Re Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uno Re should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uno Re using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uno Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uno Re and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.