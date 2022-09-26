UNUS SED LEO Reaches Market Cap of $3.92 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and $2.22 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.11 or 0.00021452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

