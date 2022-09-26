USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Reaches $0.0158 on Top Exchanges

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $59,528.22 and $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,174.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00604250 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00269373 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00048972 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00075071 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000893 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001920 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004802 BTC.
About USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet.
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
