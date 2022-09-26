V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Reduced by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

Insider Activity

V.F. Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $35.78 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

