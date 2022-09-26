Vai (VAI) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Vai coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00004937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $54.50 million and approximately $3,011.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

