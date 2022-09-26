Value Liquidity Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.12 Million (VALUE)

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Value Liquidity coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Value Liquidity has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Value Liquidity has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $446,964.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011087 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00135336 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.45 or 0.01836049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Value Liquidity Coin Profile

Value Liquidity’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s official website is yfv.finance. The official message board for Value Liquidity is medium.com/@yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Value Liquidity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info.To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO.YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Value Liquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Value Liquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

