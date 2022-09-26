VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

