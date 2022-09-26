VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 177,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 36,576 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,522,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT opened at $61.06 on Monday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78.

